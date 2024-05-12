Info ministry holds meeting with stakeholders on media employees act

Bangladesh

BSS
12 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 09:07 pm

Related News

Info ministry holds meeting with stakeholders on media employees act

BSS
12 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 09:07 pm
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat presided over the meeting at the ministry’s conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday (12 May). Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat presided over the meeting at the ministry’s conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday (12 May). Photo: Courtesy

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry today held a meeting with journalist bodies and other stakeholders on the draft of proposed 'Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act'.
 
The ministry organised the meeting as per its fresh initiative to take opinions of the stakeholders to ensure in the new law all the rights the media workers deserve.
 
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat presided over the meeting at the ministry's conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat, said a press release.
 
Speaking at the meeting, the state minister said the proposed media employees act will ensure all types of protections that the journalists deserve under the labor law.
 
It will be examined whether the proposed law covers cent percent the benefits that media employees are supposed to get under the labor law, Arafat added.
 
Assuring that there will have no loophole in the proposed law over the protection of media workers' rights under the labor law, he said, if any error is noticed in this regard while reviewing the draft, it will be corrected.
 
Noting that ensuring the welfare of media workers is very important to create a congenial environment for journalism and media, the state minister said his ministry has taken the initiative to review the draft of the 'Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act' to for this.
 
Arafat expressed the hope that the media employees act would be passed in parliament with the all-out cooperation from all stakeholders.
 
He called upon the journalist bodies and other stakeholders to give their opinions in written form on the draft of the media employees act.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Corporates

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

51m | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

5h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

31m | Videos
'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

1h | Videos
The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

2h | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

2h | Videos