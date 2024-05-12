SSC 2024: Educational institutes with 0% passing rate increase to 51 this year

Education

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 07:38 pm

Related News

SSC 2024: Educational institutes with 0% passing rate increase to 51 this year

“Students from 29,861 educational institutes participated in the exams. Of those, 2,968 institutes recorded a 100% passing rate while 51 educational institutes recorded a 0% passing rate,” said the education minister

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 07:38 pm
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected

The number of educational institutions with a 0% pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams this year increased to 51 from 48 last year.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the result to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 10.00am today (12 May).

The results were available on the website and in the educational institute at 11.00am. After the result was published, the education minister announced all the results in a press briefing at the Secretariat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Students from 29,861 educational institutes participated in the exams. Of those, 2,968 institutes recorded a 100% passing rate while 51 educational institutes recorded a 0% passing rate. About 1.82 lakh students got GPA 5. The passing rate has increased by 265%," said the minister.

About 20 lakh candidates participated in the SSC examination. The passing rate has increased by 2.65% compared to last year.

In 2023, it was 80.39% and this year it is 83.03%. 182,129 students got GPA 5 in 2024 which was 183,578 last year.

Out of all three disciplines in SSC, science students have the highest pass rate, followed by Business Studies and Humanities.

Bangladesh

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury / Bangladesh / Passing rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

2h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

4h | Wheels
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Double the love: When you are lucky to have two mothers

18m | Features

More Videos from TBS

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

43m | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

18m | Videos
Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

2h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

2h | Videos