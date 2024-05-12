SSC 2024: Educational institutes with 0% passing rate increase to 51 this year

The number of educational institutions with a 0% pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams this year increased to 51 from 48 last year.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the result to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 10.00am today (12 May).

The results were available on the website and in the educational institute at 11.00am. After the result was published, the education minister announced all the results in a press briefing at the Secretariat.

"Students from 29,861 educational institutes participated in the exams. Of those, 2,968 institutes recorded a 100% passing rate while 51 educational institutes recorded a 0% passing rate. About 1.82 lakh students got GPA 5. The passing rate has increased by 265%," said the minister.

About 20 lakh candidates participated in the SSC examination. The passing rate has increased by 2.65% compared to last year.

In 2023, it was 80.39% and this year it is 83.03%. 182,129 students got GPA 5 in 2024 which was 183,578 last year.

Out of all three disciplines in SSC, science students have the highest pass rate, followed by Business Studies and Humanities.