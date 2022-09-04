Sammilita Oikya Parishad wins Baira polls

Sammilita Oikya Parishad has won the polls of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) to lead its executive committee for 2022-2024.

The panel secured 23 posts out of 27 while four others were elected from other panels.

Mohammed Abul Basher, leader of the Sammilita Oikya Parishad, secured the highest 506 votes.

He was followed by Md Fakhrul Islam, who bagged 483 votes, and Akbar Hussain Monju, who got 468 votes, of the same panel.

Noman Chowdhury and Mizanur Rahman got 467 votes each.

The other elected candidates from the Sammilita Oikya Parishad are – Md Ali Haider Chowdhury, Reaz-Ul-Islam, Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, Md Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, Md Abu Zafar, Md Kamal Uddin Dilu, Shahadat Hossain, Md Tipu Sultan, Md Farid Ahamed, Mohammad Ashraf Uddin, Mostafa Mahmud, Md Belal Hossain Mazumder, Mohammad Musa Kalim, Kazi Muhammed Mofizur Rahman, Hoque Zahirul, Arifur Rahman, Rehana Parween, Mohammad Oli Ullah and Md Rafiqul Islam Patwary.

The results were announced early Sunday.

The vote counting was delayed by the authorities concerned by more than two hours after the voting ended at 4:00 pm on Saturday.

The total number of voters was 1,042.

The elections started at 9:00 am and continued till 4:00 pm at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Saturday.

Members of different law enforcement agencies were deployed to avert any untoward incident.

A total of 181 candidates from three separate panels vied for 27 posts in the executive committee.

As per the Baira website, the association has over 1,568 members.

To conduct the elections, a three-member election commission, led by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Mirazul Islam Ukil, was formed.

The other two members of the commission were deputy secretaries of the same ministry Tania Islam and Md Abul Kalam Azad.