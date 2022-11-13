Training of digital app 'Ami Probashi' inaugurated

Director-General of Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Shahidul Alam on Sunday inaugurated the training programme of digital app "Ami Probashi Ltd".

"Good governance in immigration, development in remittances should be the next slogan of the manpower sector, '' said Shahidul Alam in his inaugural speech at the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) office in the capital's Eskaton area.

Shahidul Alam urged to create skilled workers and send them abroad, reads a press release.

He said, if the worker is skilled, he will get good job opportunities abroad and can contribute to the development of his family, society and country by sending more remittances.

Recruiting agency owners should take more steps to provide training on various trades to produce skilled workers, he added.

Riaz-ul-Islam, senior vice-president of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), presided over the function.

Vice President Mohammed Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, Secretary-General Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, Joint Secretary General-2 Akbar Hussain Monju, Joint Secretary General-3 Md Tipu Sultan, Finance Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Sports, Recreation & Cultural Secretary Rehana Perween from Baira, and CEO of "Ami Probashi Ltd" Namir Ahmed and others also spoke at the event.