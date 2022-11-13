Training of digital app 'Ami Probashi' inaugurated

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 07:22 pm

Related News

Training of digital app 'Ami Probashi' inaugurated

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 07:22 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Director-General of Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Shahidul Alam on Sunday inaugurated the training programme of digital app "Ami Probashi Ltd".

"Good governance in immigration, development in remittances should be the next slogan of the manpower sector, '' said Shahidul Alam in his inaugural speech at the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) office in the capital's Eskaton area.

Shahidul Alam urged to create skilled workers and send them abroad, reads a press release.

He said, if the worker is skilled, he will get good job opportunities abroad and can contribute to the development of his family, society and country by sending more remittances.

Recruiting agency owners should take more steps to provide training on various trades to produce skilled workers, he added.

Riaz-ul-Islam, senior vice-president of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), presided over the function.

Vice President Mohammed Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, Secretary-General Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, Joint Secretary General-2 Akbar Hussain Monju, Joint Secretary General-3 Md Tipu Sultan, Finance Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Sports, Recreation & Cultural Secretary Rehana Perween from Baira, and CEO of "Ami Probashi Ltd" Namir Ahmed and others also spoke at the event.

Bangladesh Association of International Recruit Agencies (BAIRA) / Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) / Ami Probashi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings