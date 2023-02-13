Baira gets new Secretary-General

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 06:15 pm

Ali Haider Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy
Ali Haider Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

Ali Haider Chowdhury, former secretary-general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), has been reappointed as the organisation's Secretary-General.

The move comes after Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman has resigned from the post of secretary-general of the executive committee for 2022-2024 earlier on 11 February, reads a press release.

This decision was taken at the Baira executive committee meeting chaired by the organisation's president Mohammed Abul Basher on Monday (13 February).

Former Secretary-General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman resigned on the same day as per the decision of Baira general meeting held Saturday.

However, Baira president Abul Basher told TBS, "Today, the executive committee relieved Noman from the post of secretary-general and elected Ali Hyder Chowdhury as the new secretary-general."

 

