Basher elected president, Shamim secretary general of BAIRA

Mohammad Abul Basher was elected president and Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman secretary general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) for the 2022-2024 term in an election held on Sunday.

Other office bearers of the association are– Senior Vice-President Riaz-ul Alam, Vice-President Noman Chowdhury, Mohammed Abu Zafar and Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, Joint Secretary Mohammed Fakhrul Islam, Akbar Hossain Manju and Tipu Sultan, Finance Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Sports Secretary Rehana Parvin, Public Relations Secretary Farid Ahmed and Member's Welfare Secretary Mohammed Ashraf Uddin.

The elected committee members are– Shahadat Hossain, Ali Haider Chowdhury, Engineer Mohammed Musa Kalim, Mostafa Mahmud, Arifur Rahman, Belal Hossain Majumder, Mohammed Wali Ullah, Rafiqul Islam Patwary, Haq Zahirul, Kamal Uddin, Kazi Mohammed Mofizur Rahman, Mohammed Abul Bashar, Ruhul Amin, and MA Sobhan Bhuiyan.