Russia proposes wheat export to Bangladesh, discusses bilateral trade expansion

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskyi pays courtesy visit to Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at his office on 18 January 2024. Photo: UNB
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexander Mantytskyi, has expressed his country's keen interest in exporting wheat to Bangladesh. This intention was conveyed today during a courtesy visit to Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at his office.

The meeting, which also included Secretary to the Food Ministry, Ismail Hossain; Director General of the Food Department, Shakhawat Hossain, and other high-ranking officials, served as a platform to discuss a range of issues. Key topics included the progress of Bangladesh's economy, potential expansion of trade and business relations between the two countries, and wheat exports from Russia.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra expressed his gratitude towards the Russian ambassador for the proposal and recognised Russia as a significant development ally of Bangladesh. The discussions highlighted the mutual benefits and opportunities that enhanced trade and investment ties could bring to both nations.

Ambassador Mantytskyi underscored the substantial potential for trade and investment that exists between Bangladesh and Russia. He emphasised his government's readiness to contribute to Bangladesh's food security goals by capitalizing on these trade opportunities.

The proposed wheat export from Russia to Bangladesh marks a significant step in strengthening the economic and trade relations between the two countries. It reflects Russia's willingness to play a constructive role in supporting Bangladesh's ongoing development and food security initiatives.

 

food import / Russia / Bangladesh

