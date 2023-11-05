RMG workers return to work in Ashulia

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 01:26 pm

Protesting RMG workers of Ashulia returned to their factories on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud
Protesting RMG workers of Ashulia returned to their factories on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud

The ready-made garment workers have returned to their workplaces today after seven days of protest demanding an increase in the minimum wage.

Workers were seen walking into their garment factories this morning in a visit to the industrial areas in Kathgora, Jamgora on Bypail-Abdullahpur road, Chaytala, Narsinghpur, Nischintapur, and nearby areas.

As of 10am, there have been no reports of any more protests.

"Workers started working in Ashulia-Savar this morning as usual. No incidents of unrest, protests, or any unpleasant events in the factories have been seen so far. Regular activities are ongoing in these factories," said Mahmud Naser Johnny, additional superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.

Additional police forces were seen stationed and patrolling around several factories and key locations within these areas.

The garments sector — the jewel in Bangladesh's export crown, with exports reaching over $46.99 billion in the fiscal year 2023 — were ravaged by a week of protests in the past week.

The workers were protesting with the demand for a minimum wage of Tk23,000, despite efforts by the government, workers' leaders, and owners' associations to normalise the situation.

On 21 October, workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

On 30 October, at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Following the weeklong clashes, the factory owners on 1 November agreed to pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than Tk10,400, which they proposed earlier.

