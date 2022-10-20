RMCH intern doctors to resume work from Friday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 08:20 pm

RU students attacking, vandalising RMCH on Wednesday, 19 October, 2022. Photo: TBS
RU students attacking, vandalising RMCH on Wednesday, 19 October, 2022. Photo: TBS

The intern doctors of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) who went on an indefinite strike will return to work Friday (21 October).

They were protesting the attack and vandalism carried out by Rajshahi University (RU) students following the death of a student who fell from a residential hall's rooftop.

The interns, however, warned the hospital authorities if those involved in the incident are not arrested within the next 24 hours, they will start another movement.

The deceased, identified as Shahriar, was a fourth-year (2017-18 session) student of the university's marketing department and hailed from Dinajpur.

Shahriar's classmates vandalised RMCH as the doctors allegedly did not come on time to attend the deceased. They claimed that Shahriar was not given treatment for quite some time after being brought to the hospital.

The intern doctors went on strike from Wednesday to protest the attack and vandalism. As a result, the hospital patients were left to suffer.

The director of the hospital, the principal of the medical college and all department heads held a meeting with the intern doctors on Thursday to bring them back to work. After the discussion, they agreed to return from Friday morning.

President of the Council of Intern Physicians Dr Imran Hossain said, "Considering the sufferings of the patients, we will join work from tomorrow. Those involved in the attack must be arrested within 24 hours from then.

"If no arrests are made, we will announce a larger programme from Saturday."

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities are set to sue 300 unidentified students of Rajshahi University (RU) for the attack and vandalism on the intern doctors.

Anwar Hossain, administrative officer of the hospital, submitted the statement to Rajpara police station.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) spokesperson Rafiqul Alam confirmed the matter and said, "The hospital authorities have given a written complaint. It has not been registered as a case yet. The review is in progress. A decision will be made soon."

