River ports asked to hoist riverine warning signal 2

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

River ports in some regions have been asked to hoist 'warning signal no. 2' as temporary west or northwesterly squally wind is likely to hit many parts of the country, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

According to the Met Office bulletin, "Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary west/north westerly squally wind at the speed of 60-80kph is likely to occur over the regions of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Pabna, Bogura, Jashore, Kushita, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla and Sylhet wherein riverports should hoist riverine warning signal number two."

Rain or thundershower with temporary west/northwesterly gusty or squally wind at the speed of 45-60kph is likely to occur elsewhere over the country wherein river ports should hoist cautionary signal 1, it said.

The warning for inland river ports is valid till 1pm on 18 May, starting at 5am today.

