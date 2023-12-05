Ctg port sees uptick in November container handling

Infograph: TBS

The country's prime seaport in Chattogram saw a welcome surge in container handling in November, reversing a months-long decline.

Export container handling jumped by 7.11% in November compared to October, reaching 57,560 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Import containers also saw an increase of 3.59%, with 1,07,363 TEUs handled last month, according to Chattogram port data.

In October, the port handled 53,464 TEUs of export containers and 1,03,767 TEUs of import containers.

While the full picture for 2023 is still emerging, this positive trend suggests that the port may be on track for a strong year-end performance.

Despite ongoing challenges with dollar availability and LC issuance, both traders and port officials express cautious optimism anticipating a gradual return to normalcy in trade compared to the peak of the crisis.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Omar Faruk told The Business Standard, "A gradual easing of the dollar crunch stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war is a key driver of this positive trend. This has already translated into increased container handling for both imports and exports in November."

Trade activities will see further growth as the global trade slowdown improves, the secretary said, adding that the port can handle more containers than it is currently handling.

Chattogram Port's export container handling witnessed a significant decrease in 2023 compared to the previous year. According to the port's data, from January to November 2023, a total of 6,49,565 TEUs were handled, marking a 13.80% decline from the 7,53,549 TEUs handled during the same period in 2022.

Import container handling mirrored the export decline, falling 10.18% in the 11 months to November 2023 compared to 2022.

Around 92% of the country's import and export trade is done through the Chattogram port. About 98% of the cargo containers transported through all the seaports of Bangladesh are transported through this seaport. About 25% of the goods imported and exported through Chattogram port are transported by containers.