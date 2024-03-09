2 probe committees formed over arrival of two containers with same IDs at Ctg port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 10:20 pm

Related News

2 probe committees formed over arrival of two containers with same IDs at Ctg port

Both containers are now under the custody of the port

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Chittagong Port Authority and Chittagong Customs House have formed separate committees to investigate the arrival of two containers with the same ID numbers on separate vessels at the Chattogram port.

The containers, with the same tracking ID – FCIU3287091 – were detected at the port's container terminal management system on 4 March while being unloaded from two separate ships.

Both containers are now under the custody of the port and the consignment of goods in both have been locked by the Customs through automation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As per Chattogram port, the two containers are owned by the Hong Kong-based company Florence and UAE-based Scenery. Switzerland's Mediterranean Shipping Company and India-based Sea Coast Shipping Services are the main line operators of the containers.

Omar Faruk, secretary of Chattogram Port Authority, told The Business Standard, "Containers usually have unique serial numbers. We are investigating why the serial numbers of the two containers are the same."

He said a two-member committee headed by the port's Assistant Terminal Manager Kamrul Islam Mazumder has been formed to investigate the matter. The committee will scrutinise the import general manifest and other relevant documents of the two containers and about their ports of loading.

Another committee formed by the Customs will scrutinise the information about the goods brought in the containers. "They will manually check the products in the containers. If any fault arises, action will be taken accordingly," said Faruk.

Syed Mohammad Arif, chairman of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association, told TBS that each container has a unique ID for monitoring its location during shipping. If there are two containers with the same number, only one will be identified in the tracking system. There is definitely an error in this regard."

Chattogram Customs House Commissioner Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, and the officials of the shipping companies MSC and Sea Coast could not be reached for their comments despite several attempts. 

As per Chattogram port, earlier, on 22 July 2022, two containers of a company with the same ID number were detected at the port. Investigation revealed that the factory where the containers were manufactured was responsible for the defect.

 

Chattogram Port Authority / Port / customs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

14h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

1h | Videos
Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

2h | Videos
Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

3h | Videos
Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

5h | Videos