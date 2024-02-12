Cargo ship launches inaugural trip on Sultanganj-Maya Naval route to India

Bangladesh

Preparations are in full swing at a cargo terminal of the Bangladesh Inland Water Development Authority at Sultanpur river port in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi. Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is scheduled to inaugurate operations of the port today. This photo was taken on 9 February. Photo: TBS
Preparations are in full swing at a cargo terminal of the Bangladesh Inland Water Development Authority at Sultanpur river port in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi. Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is scheduled to inaugurate operations of the port today. This photo was taken on 9 February. Photo: TBS

The naval connectivity between Bangladesh's Rajshahi and India's Murshidabad has been established with the movement of a cargo ship from Sultanganj Ferry Terminal in Godagari upazila.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury officially inaugurated the Sultanganj port and the start of goods shipment through the route at 11am today (12 February).

Cargo ship MV Saif Siam Shafin left for Maya Ferry Terminal in Murshidabad, India, with 11.5 metric tonnes of garments byproducts.

President of Chapainawabganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries Md Abdul Waheed highlighted the reopening of the seaport after six decades and expressed optimism that this development would facilitate the import of stones from India.

Sultanganj-Maya naval route offers new hope in trade with India

"Our distance will be reduced by about 120 km. Besides, import and export of food products will be facilitated," he said.

Following the inauguration of the Sultanganj Naval Port, at around 12pm, a ship named Deshbangla left for Sultanganj with 100 metric tons of stone from Maya Naval Port in India's Murshidabad, said Director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Dr Rafiqul Islam.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma along with public representatives and business leaders were present during the inauguration.

Previously, Md Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of the shipping ministry, told The Business Standard, "The distance from Maya port to Sultanganj port is 19 kilometres. It will initially be launched on a trial basis. It will not only carry goods, but also passengers. As a result, it will be beneficial for both countries."

