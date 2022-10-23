300 bordering people evacuated as gunshots ring out of Myanmar 

At least 300 people in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari area have been evacuated to temporary shelters as fresh sounds of heavy gunfire rounds coming from the Myanmar side rock the Bangladesh-Myanmar bordering area, said officials.

The gunshots have been ringing out of Myanmar round the clock for the last two days, said Naikhongchhari Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Abshar Emon.

"Locals in Chakdhala, Ferarbil, Jamchari, Phultali, Barachankhola, Amtali and Dauchhari areas of the border are in fear as stray bullets are often landing inside our territory," he added.

Emon said people fleeing from the areas have taken shelter in a primary school. The authorities are providing food and other emergency services to them at the shelter.

Local union parishad Member Faridul Alam said the frightened people left their houses on Saturday as they started returning home on Sunday morning. But after hearing the sound of heavy gunshots, they headed for the temporary shelters again.

"Already more than 300 people from 6-7 villages have moved to other places," said Faridul.

Orsahab Miah, a local of Naikhongchhari border, said many of the fleeing people moved to their relatives.

Salma Ferdous, upazila nirbahi officer of Naikhongchhari, said they are making arrangements to bring people from risky areas to the camp.