Rickshaw puller dies as tree falls on him at TSC

Bangladesh

UNB
07 September, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 08:13 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A rickshaw puller died as a tree fell on him in front of TSC on  Dhaka University campus on Thursday.

The identity of the rickshaw puller could not be known yet. Two or three students who were standing near the tree suffered minor injuries.

The tree collapsed on the man when he took shelter under it amid rain, leaving him wounded, said witnesses.

He died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Baccu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

A fire service rushed to the spot to clear the place.

Akter Hossen, one of the members of the fire service team, said, "We are assuming that the tree fell as its root got rotten. It is our primary assumption."

 

