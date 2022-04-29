Return them before Eid: Relatives of enforced disappearance victims urge

Family members of people who have been victims of enforced disappearance have yet again urged the authorities concerned for their return.

At a press conference organised by Mayer Daak in the capital on Friday, victims' family members requested the prime minister to take necessary actions for the return of their family members.

Nasrin Jahan, the wife of businessman Ismail Hossain from the capital's Pallabi who "disappeared" in 2019, said she has been going to various places for the last three years for the whereabouts of his husband, but none could help her in this regard.

"Can't you [the prime minister] please extend your sympathy toward us? We just want to know if he [Ismail Hossain] is alive or dead," said Nasrin while other families present at the conference were wiping their tears.

Elderly man Koisar Ahmed Gazi came to the conference from Bhola. His son Md Mohashin, a transport businessman, was abducted by people claiming themselves as law enforcers at night on 19 April from the capital's Sheorapara.

"Where is my Mohashin? What crime did he commit?" asked Koisar, sobbing.

Mohashin's wife said it is 10 days since her husband disappeared but none can provide any information about him. She urged all to return her husband.

At the programme, Raisa, the daughter of BNP leader Anowar Hossain, described how some unidentified people abducted his father wrapping his eyes with black cloth in 2013.

"Will my father not have iftar with us? Will he not have food with us after Eid prayers?" asked Raisa.

Former vice president of Gulshan Thana Chattrodal Saifur Rahman Sajib disappeared on 18 February 2015.

His father Md Shafique said, "Is my son a thief, a robber or a criminal? Is it a crime that he is a BNP leader?"

Professor CR Abrar, chair of the Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM), said the disappearance was being mocked instead of acknowledging. If there is minimum respect for the people, it cannot be said in this way. If the government can be held accountable to international organizations for disappearances, then why not the people of the country?

Nur Khan, secretary general of the executive committee of the Law and Arbitration Centre, said that when the state uses "disappearance" as its strategy, it cannot be stopped unless the state changes its decision.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of the Citizens' Unity, said that the relatives' crying and pleading are not enough to bring the victims back.

It was alleged at the press conference that a request was made to the National Press Club to organize the press conference, but permission was not granted.

Nasir Uddin, director of Odhikar, Rezaur Rahman, human rights activist and Afroza Islam, coordinator of Mayer Daak, also spoke on the programme conducted by Manjur Hossain, a coordinator of Mayer Daak.