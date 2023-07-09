Relatives cry for return of enforced disappearance victims at BNP's youth rally in Sylhet

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 10:16 pm

There was tension in the city surrounding the rally, but no untoward incident took place

There was tension in the city surrounding the rally, but no untoward incident took place

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 10:16 pm
Relatives cry for return of enforced disappearance victims at BNP&#039;s youth rally in Sylhet

Family members of enforced disappearance victims took the stage at BNP's youth rally in Sylhet on Sunday, demanding the return of their loved ones and urged the government to take immediate action in locating and reuniting them with their family members.

The rally began at Alia Madrasa ground in Chowhatta area of Sylhet city at 4pm, organised by three affiliated organisations of the BNP - Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechasebak Dal. 

Tahsin Sharmin Tamanna, sister of Chhatra Dal leader Iftekhar Dinar, who went missing in 2012, claimed her brother forcibly disappeared because of his political activities.

Missing Chhatra Dal leader Junaid Ahmed's bereaved mother cried on stage demanding her son's return.

Tahmina Rushdi Luna, the wife of BNP leader M Ilias Ali, who has been missing since 2012, said the current government's behaviour towards her family has been "cruel and painful".

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking as the chief guest said, "This government has made our families destitute by murdering the disappearance of our children. Even today they are waiting to find their missing relatives," 

The country has reached a challenging and critical period where the future of its independence, sovereignty, and existence may be determined within the next few months, he added.

He called on the people of the country to attend the Dhaka rally on 12 July and unite in support of democracy.

"A one-point programme will be given for the resignation of the current government from the rally in Dhaka. The government must be removed through the movement," he mentioned.

Fakhrul questioned the Awami League's claim of conducting elections in accordance with the constitution.

Asking which version of the constitution does the BNP follow, he criticised the ruling government's actions of amending the constitution as per their wishes.

He also emphasised the need for a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government, as established in 1996, lamenting the current state of people's inability to cast their vote.

He highlighted the sacrifices made by many individuals who were killed or injured while advocating for these concerns.

He claimed that the government has looted thousands of crore taka in the name of development, especially in the power and health sectors.

Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku read an oath with the rally attendees to continue the movement until the fall of the government.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Sylhet District and Metropolitan Jubo League held a rally at the registry ground of the city. 

There was tension in the city surrounding the rally of the two parties. However, no untoward incident took place.

