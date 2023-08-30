Govt failed its responsibility to return missing persons to their families: Jamaat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 12:42 pm

Related News

Govt failed its responsibility to return missing persons to their families: Jamaat

"The government and its law-enforcement forces have completely failed in fulfilling their state responsibility to return missing persons to their families. Despite repeated requests by the relatives of the missing persons to return them to their families, the government has not been cooperating," the party's acting Amir Professor Mujibur Rahman said

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 12:42 pm
Govt failed its responsibility to return missing persons to their families: Jamaat

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami said today the government has failed to fulfil its responsibility to return missing persons to their families.

"The government and its law-enforcement forces have completely failed in fulfilling their state responsibility to return missing persons to their families. Despite repeated requests by the relatives of the missing persons to return them to their families, the government has not been cooperating," the party's acting Amir Professor Mujibur Rahman said in a statement on the occasion "International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances" on Wednesday (30 August).

"According to the information of various national and international human rights organizations and agencies, in the last 14 and a half years during the reign of the current ruling government, 645 people of various classes and professions, including political leaders, students, businessmen, have been abducted by people in plain clothes posing as members of the law and order forces," the Jammat leader added.

He said families of missing and abducted persons are living in fear.

"Law enforcement forces are still harassing many people by going to their homes. Many relatives, including parents and wives of missing persons, are sick with grief due to the pain of losing their relatives. Repeated appeals to the government to return the missing persons to their families have yielded no results," he further said. 

Citing data from the Asian Human Rights Commission, Mujibur Rahman said 153 people are still missing, having gone missing at various times over the past 13 years.

"A total of 623 people have gone missing in Bangladesh from 2009 to 2022. The bodies of 84 of them have been recovered. 383 were shown to have returned alive or were subsequently arrested. No information is known about the three. I express deep concern for the missing persons and sincere condolences to their relatives," he said. 

The acting Jamaat chief also said foreign countries are concerned about the disappearances.

"Currently there is no human rights in the country. Everything has been taken away, including the right to live, the right to free expression, the democratic right, and the right to vote. I appeal to the countrymen to raise their voices in protest against all the undemocratic activities, disappearances, murders and persecutions of this fascist government," he said.

Top News

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / Bangladesh / Enforced Disappearance / International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day