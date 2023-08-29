BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance tomorrow

The leaders and activists of BNP will take out processions with black cloth on their faces on Wednesday across the country, marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

He said the programme will be observed in all metropolitan cities and district towns across the country.

In Dhaka, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units will bring out a procession in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office at 3pm .

Party standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan will inaugurate the programme at Nayapaltan.

Rizvi claimed over 600 people, including public representatives, youth, students, journalists and rights activists have already been subjected to enforced disappearance in the country.

"About 100 bodies of the enforced disappearance victims were recovered and many were shown arrested after many days," he said.

The BNP leader said many victims of enforced disappearance who were claimed to have been picked up by law enforcement agencies are yet to be found.

He, on behalf of BNP, expressed deep concern over the incidents of enforced disappearance and conveyed deep sympathy to the families of the victims.

"On the day of the victims of enforced disappearances, we urge the immediate return of the missing persons to their families," the BNP leader said.

The International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is observed every year on August 30 as the day is dedicated to raising awareness about the global crime of enforced disappearance.