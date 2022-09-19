Residents to be evacuated from risky areas along Myanmar border: Local representatives

The local administration of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila has decided to evacuate the people at risk from the border area of Ghumdhum to avoid any untoward situation due to the continuous firing of mortar shells inside Myanmar.

Besides, a preliminary list of at least 500 families living in high-risk areas has been prepared, according to local sources.

Although official declarations are yet to be made in this regard, Naikhongchhari UNO Salma Ferdous and some other local representatives confirmed that the safety of Bangladeshi citizens who are at risk has been taken into consideration on a priority basis.

In this regard, local people's representatives, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police on Sunday held an emergency meeting with the border officials to decide on a contingency plan.

UNO Salma Ferdous said, "Our priority is to ensure security to those [Bangladeshis] currently living on the border. Following the ongoing tension, we convened with the officials from administration, BGB, police and public representatives."

Without clarifying the evacuation of people from the border area, she confirmed that they discussed the things that needs to be done and took a decision.

"After the meeting, the UNO has ordered to prepare a list of residents living within 300-500 meters from the zero line on the border," Ukhia Upazila Palangkhali UP Chairman Gafur Uddin Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

"At-risk households have already been surveyed and listed," he added.

Taslim Iqbal Chowdhury, former chairman of Naikhongchhari Union and member of district Awami League, said, "Already, after talking with the local administration and public representatives, we have learned that at least 500 families at risk living on the border have been identified and a list has been prepared for evacuation. These families will be evacuated from Monday."

Due to security reasons, 35 families of Konarpara in Tumbru have already taken refuge with their relatives elsewhere. Ghudhum High School centre for SSC examination has also been changed.

Photo: TBS/Nupa Alam

Meanwhile, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parveen Tibriji, along with district Superintendent of Police Md Tariqul Islam and other senior officials of the administration visited the border area this morning (Monday).

Confirming Sunday's meeting, Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parveen said the border situation is being monitored.

"The list of vulnerable people has been prepared following the meeting on Sunday with all the authorities and local representatives involved in maintaining the law and order in the area," she added.

"We are working to provide security to local residents. There had been some concerns after Friday's shelling but the police are prepared to act as per the instructions from the administration," Bandarban Superintendent of Police Md Tariqul told TBS.

Prior to this, the group inspected Kutupalong High School which was appointed as the new SSC examination centre instead of Ghumdhum High School following the recent tension in the area.

Photo: TBS/Nupa Alam

Since mid-August, firing started between the Myanmar army and the rebel groups at various border points including Tambru, Konar Para, Uttar Para and Baishphari in Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari.

Every day, there are reports of incessant firing while some are being fired from helicopters and fighter jets.

After 9pm on Sunday (18 September), intense gunshots and mortar shell explosions started again inside Myanmar, which is still ongoing, leaving border residents in Bangladesh fearing for their lives.

Earlier on 16 September (Friday), a teenager named Iqbal died when several mortar shells fired from the mountains of Myanmar hit the shelter camp on the zero line near Tumbru. Five other Rohingyas of the shelter camp including a child were injured.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador of Myanmar to Bangladesh on 18 September and lodged a protest against incidents of the firing of shells from Myanmar that exploded inside the Bangladesh territory, causing casualties, affecting the safety and security of the people and property inside the country's territory and spreading panic among the residents of the border areas.