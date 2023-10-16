Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

UNB
16 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:12 pm

Related News

Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP commissioner

Whoever disturbs society must be brought under the law, and appropriate action will also be taken against them, said Habibur

UNB
16 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:12 pm
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman on Monday directed all security officers to remain vigilant to prevent rumours from misleading the public. 

"Present correct information, exposing the truth, before the people," the DMP Commissioner gave the directives to law enforcers while addressing the monthly crime review meeting for the month of September 2023 at the DMP headquarters on Monday.

Whoever disturbs society must be brought under the law, and appropriate action will also be taken against them, said Habibur.

DMP has reached where it is today through professionalism, dedication, efficiency, sincerity, honesty, and also through sacrifice. DMP is ready to face any tough challenge in the coming days as well, he added.

"Policemen have to work day and night all the time, and they have to go anywhere at any time for any need. That's why we all need to be careful. We are members of a well-disciplined force. We have to introduce discipline into our work. We have to dress according to the correct rules," he said.

"Regarding traffic congestion, he said traffic jams are one of the biggest problems for city dwellers. Many of us are responsible for this, both directly and indirectly. That is why we all need to work together to reduce traffic congestion," he also said.

The DMP Commissioner said Dhaka's congested areas need to be identified, and the problems will be solved. The traffic department has already been instructed to take the necessary action.

The DMP chief directed the police officers to be more sincere in their investigations and monitoring of cases so that the investigation of the case can be completed in the shortest possible time.

He also asked them to ensure that no criminal is acquitted for any reason related to the investigation.

Meanwhile, the DMP Commissioner also distributed monetary awards to the policemen at different levels of DMP in recognition of their good work in maintaining law and order and public safety in Dhaka city. Senior officers of the DMP headquarters were also present.

Top News

DMP / DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

5h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

8h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

6h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

23h | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World