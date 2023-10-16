Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman on Monday directed all security officers to remain vigilant to prevent rumours from misleading the public.

"Present correct information, exposing the truth, before the people," the DMP Commissioner gave the directives to law enforcers while addressing the monthly crime review meeting for the month of September 2023 at the DMP headquarters on Monday.

Whoever disturbs society must be brought under the law, and appropriate action will also be taken against them, said Habibur.

DMP has reached where it is today through professionalism, dedication, efficiency, sincerity, honesty, and also through sacrifice. DMP is ready to face any tough challenge in the coming days as well, he added.

"Policemen have to work day and night all the time, and they have to go anywhere at any time for any need. That's why we all need to be careful. We are members of a well-disciplined force. We have to introduce discipline into our work. We have to dress according to the correct rules," he said.

"Regarding traffic congestion, he said traffic jams are one of the biggest problems for city dwellers. Many of us are responsible for this, both directly and indirectly. That is why we all need to work together to reduce traffic congestion," he also said.

The DMP Commissioner said Dhaka's congested areas need to be identified, and the problems will be solved. The traffic department has already been instructed to take the necessary action.

The DMP chief directed the police officers to be more sincere in their investigations and monitoring of cases so that the investigation of the case can be completed in the shortest possible time.

He also asked them to ensure that no criminal is acquitted for any reason related to the investigation.

Meanwhile, the DMP Commissioner also distributed monetary awards to the policemen at different levels of DMP in recognition of their good work in maintaining law and order and public safety in Dhaka city. Senior officers of the DMP headquarters were also present.