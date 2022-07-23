Relevant traders to face music for not supplying rice to govt warehouses: Food minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said the traders, who did not supply rice to the government food warehouse despite the agreements, will be punished.

"The government will make agreements again with them. Even if they do not give rice after that, the business of rice will be difficult for them," he said at a view exchange with Central Storage Depot (CSD) officials at Halishahar in the city.

Regarding rice import, the minister said rice import has started under private management while the traders would import rice as per the demand of consumers.

"Substandard rice, however, will not be allowed to be imported from abroad," Sadhan added.

Noting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has now become a developing country from a "bottomless basket", he said, "There is no manga (food crisis) in the country now. Now we are working on nutrition security".

Sadhan urged the concerned traders to refrain from threshing to make rice thinner as it is wastage of rice and it reduces nutritional value.

He also urged the people to consume nutritious rice and be aware of food wastage.

Food Secretary Md Ismiel Hossain, Directorate General of Food (DGF) Director General Md Shakhawat Hossain, Additional secretary of the Food Ministry Khurshid Iqbal Rezvi, CSD Manager Pranayan Chakma, Chattogram Regional Food Controller Md Jahirul Islam, DRTC President Mahmudul Hasan, Sramik Thikadar Samity leader valiant freedom fighter Abdur Razzaque and Chattogram Rice Mill Owners' Association President Farid Uddin spoke at the meeting.