Regular monitoring to continue till inauguration, says delegation visiting Padma Bridge rail link project

Regular monitoring will continue before the inauguration of the Padma Bridge rail link, said Brigadier Saeed Ahmed, manager of the bridge's Dhaka-Bhanga section.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is planning to cross the Padma Bridge from Mawa to Bhanga on the day of inauguration. There will be another trial run before the inauguration," said Brig Saeed Ahmed during a visit of a railway inspection team to observe the overall progress of the railway work at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge rail link project.

Photo: TBS

The observation team arrived at Mawa railway station on Wednesday morning. They observed the critical issues of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project till afternoon.

Later, the delegation travelled to Bhanga in Faridpur by train.

Bangladesh Railways Eastern unit's General Manager Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, Chief Engineer Abdul Jalil and Inspector Ruhul Kabir Azad were also present at this time.