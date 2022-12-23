Refayet Ullah elected ERF president, Abul Kashem general secretary

Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha and Abul Kashem have been elected as the president and the general secretary of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), respectively.

Abul Kashem, Special Correspondent of The Business Standard, won with 111 votes while his nearest rival got 58 votes.

Besides, Salahuddin Bablu was made the vice president, and Md Mizanur Rahman was appointed as the assistant general secretary of the forum.

Rahim Sheikh has been elected as the Finance Secretary of the forum.

The forum elected four members among whom are Badiul Alam, Mohammad Farhad Hossain Talukdar, Mohammad Syful Islam, and Shah Alam Nur.