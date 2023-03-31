Economic Reporters Forum expresses concern over lawsuit against Prothom Alo editor

The Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) has expressed deep concern over the case filed against Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Issuing a statement on Friday, the reporters' forum also protested the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams under the same law.

Signed by ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha and General Secretary Abul Kashem, the statement said such harassment for publishing news severely disrupts the freedom of press and freedom of speech in the country.

"By curtailing such freedoms, the nation is denied access to true news. Undermining the freedom of the press and the freedom of expression of journalists means that we will fall far behind," it added.

The organisation said, "Constructive criticism, guidance, and truthfulness of journalists help a nation to reach its desired goals – of which Bangladesh is no exception. Journalists and newspapers have an extraordinary role behind all the achievements and success of Bangladesh, the evidence of which we see everywhere."

It urged the authorities to immediately withdraw the cases against Matiur Rahman and Shamsuzzaman Shams

The reporters' body also demanded that the cases filed against other journalists under the DSA be withdrawn and that the sections relevant to such cases be repealed from the Digital Security Act.