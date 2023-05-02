Recovery of 10 bodies in trawler: Prime accused reveals names of 20 people involved 

The prime accused in a case filed over the recovery of 10 bodies in a fishing trawler at Nazirertek of Cox's Bazar has disclosed the names of 20 individuals involved in the incident.

Investigation Officer Durjoy Biswas, inspector of Sadar Police station, said accused Baitta Kamal revealed the names while giving a confessional before a Cox's Bazar court under section 164 on Monday (1 May).

However, the police officer declined to make further comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, another person was arrested in connection with the case. Arrested fisherman Delwar Hossain, 38, was handed over to sadar police station. So far six people have been arrested in the case.

Although the persons involved have been identified, police are yet to find out what actually happened.

Md Rafikul Islam, additional superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar, said the investigating officer along with a support committee is working to discover the cause of the incident.

Earlier on 23 April, 10 partially decomposed bodies from inside the locked cold storage of a sinking fishing trawler off the coast of Nazirartek in Cox's Bazar.

According to a police source, six fishermen who returned to shore on 11 April told several fishermen that Samshu Majhi's trawler with 19 people on board was attacked by a group of four-five fishing trawlers on allegation of robbery. The owners of these attacking fishing trawlers locked some robbers inside the cold storage of the trawler and left.

Cox's Bazar SP Md Mahfuzul Islam said five police teams are working to find out what actually happened. Apart from this, a matter related to drugs has also come to the fore over this incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of six people were handed over to their relatives, while four bodies remained in the morgue. The identity of these four people will be confirmed through the DNA test.