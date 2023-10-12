Fishing trawler with 17 fishermen missing for 22 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 04:49 pm

Family of missing fisherman Belal. Photo: TBS
Family of missing fisherman Belal. Photo: TBS

Seventeen fishermen have been missing for the past 22 days since they set sail on a fishing trawler on 20 September.

Khorshed Alam, the owner of the fishing trawler FB Ramim, filed a general diary at the Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station on 3 October.

The missing fishermen are Mizan, Belal, Amir Ali, Nahir, Bekka, Madu, Khokon, Ehsan, Aziz, Azizul Haque, Mia, Rubel, Syed, Abdullah, Kashem, Riaz Uddin, and Md. Amen. All of them reside in various areas of Cox's Bazar city.

According to Khorshed Alam, FB Ramim, with 17 fishermen aboard, departed from the Bakkhali river ghat in Cox's Bazar municipality for fishing in the deep sea. The trawler was expected to return within 10 to 11 days. However, when they failed to return on time, attempts were made to contact the fishermen via their mobile phones, all of which were found switched off.

Additionally, turbulent weather conditions were reported at sea on 30 September.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station OC Rokibuzzaman said they are using information technology to pinpoint the fishermen's last known location.

Furthermore, they have sought assistance from the Naval Police and Coast Guard in this matter, he added.

