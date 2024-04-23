Rana Plaza Tragedy: A grim 11th anniversary for survivors

The exhibition presented works by four photographers, as well as paintings by seven children of garment workers and photographs of 20 slain workers captured in the studios while they were still alive. Photo: TBS

Tomorrow (Wednesday) marks 11 years since the Rana Plaza collapse, the worst tragedy in the country's garment industry that killed 1,134 workers inside the factory in Savar.

To commemorate the victims, Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati today arranged a two-day programme, including a photo exhibition, and discussion meeting, in front of Rana Plaza in Savar.

Jasmine, the worker injured in the Rana Plaza tragedy, inaugurated the photo exhibition On Tuesday. Jasmine was trapped in the rubble for two days after the building collapsed.

The exhibition presented works by four photographers, as well as paintings by seven children of garment workers and photographs of 20 slain workers captured in the studios while they were still alive.

The photographs and the drawings of the workers' children depict the brutal reality of the Rana Plaza tragedy.

Four photographers are Garment Sramik Sanghati President Taslima Akhtar, photographers Andrew Biraj, Rahul Talukder, and Shubrakanti Das.

After the exhibition's opening, Jasmine said, "I have been carrying the painful memories for 11 years. But the culprits have not been punished yet. If the guilty were punished, we would have some peace in our lives."

Garment Sramik Sanghati President Taslima Akhtar said, "Even in 11 years, trials have been stalled for years at a time as most accused persons but only Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana went out of jail on bail. Sohel Rana also got bail last year. The High Court later suspended his bail."

Attendees criticised the slow pace of the trials related to the Rana Plaza collapse. They termed it as an attempt by the government to shield the building owners and those accused.

The compensation or donations given to the victims' families are considered insufficient and disrespectful, they added.

Nasima Akhtar, mother of slain Rana Plaza worker Ankhi Akhter, Rahela Akhtar, mother of slain worker Fazle Rabbi, Tahera Begum, mother of slain worker Shaheedar, Taslima Akhtar, president of Garment Workers Solidarity, general secretary Babul Hossain, freedom fighter Ruhul Amin, vice president of Savar unit of Garment Trade Union Center, also spoke in the meeting.

The organisation will hold a protest rally on Wednesday to commemorate the victims of the tragedy.