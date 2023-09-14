Rajuk demolishes councilor's office built by encroaching on DIT pond in Old Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Rajuk demolishes councilor's office built by encroaching on DIT pond in Old Dhaka

Saidur Rahman Sahid, former councilor of ward-47 in Dhaka South City Corporation, had leased the pond from Zakir Hossain and constructed the building by filling in the pond.

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 04:53 pm
The Rajuk conducts a drive in Gandaria area of Old Dhaka to evict illegal structures around DIT pond. Photo: Collected
The Rajuk conducts a drive in Gandaria area of Old Dhaka to evict illegal structures around DIT pond. Photo: Collected

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) is conducting an operation to remove a councilor's office and other illegal structures that were erected by filling in the century-old DIT pond in the Gandaria area of Old Dhaka.

Rajuk Executive Magistrate Sharmin Ara is leading the operation which commenced on Thursday at noon.

Back in June, Rajuk had already dismantled the unauthorised structures in the vicinity of the DIT pond in Gandaria. During that operation, Rajuk spared the local councilor's office, a two-story building, and granted a seven-day period for them to voluntarily remove these constructions.

Subsequently, a Dhaka court provided a three-month grace period before the eviction of the building and its surroundings. This grace period ended on 5 September and has not been extended, thereby removing any legal obstacles to the building's removal.

The Executive Magistrate inquired with Zakir Hossain, who took possession of the pond, about whether Rajuk had granted approval for the construction of these structures. Zakir Hossain confirmed that no such approval had been obtained. Consequently, the Executive Magistrate ordered the demolition of the structures.

According to local sources, Saidur Rahman Sahid, the former councilor of ward-47 in Dhaka South City Corporation, had leased the pond from Zakir Hossain and constructed the building by filling in the pond. Saidur Rahman is the father of Sahana Akhter, the current councilor of ward-47.

Top News

DIT pond / Illegal structures

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

9h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

9h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

2h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

6h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

20h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

23h | TBS Stories