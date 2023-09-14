Rajuk demolishes councilor's office built by encroaching on DIT pond in Old Dhaka

The Rajuk conducts a drive in Gandaria area of Old Dhaka to evict illegal structures around DIT pond. Photo: Collected

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) is conducting an operation to remove a councilor's office and other illegal structures that were erected by filling in the century-old DIT pond in the Gandaria area of Old Dhaka.

Rajuk Executive Magistrate Sharmin Ara is leading the operation which commenced on Thursday at noon.

Back in June, Rajuk had already dismantled the unauthorised structures in the vicinity of the DIT pond in Gandaria. During that operation, Rajuk spared the local councilor's office, a two-story building, and granted a seven-day period for them to voluntarily remove these constructions.

Subsequently, a Dhaka court provided a three-month grace period before the eviction of the building and its surroundings. This grace period ended on 5 September and has not been extended, thereby removing any legal obstacles to the building's removal.

The Executive Magistrate inquired with Zakir Hossain, who took possession of the pond, about whether Rajuk had granted approval for the construction of these structures. Zakir Hossain confirmed that no such approval had been obtained. Consequently, the Executive Magistrate ordered the demolition of the structures.

According to local sources, Saidur Rahman Sahid, the former councilor of ward-47 in Dhaka South City Corporation, had leased the pond from Zakir Hossain and constructed the building by filling in the pond. Saidur Rahman is the father of Sahana Akhter, the current councilor of ward-47.