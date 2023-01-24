HC clears way to free Karnaphuli River banks from encroachers

Court

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:35 pm

Related News

HC clears way to free Karnaphuli River banks from encroachers

The court dismissed a writ against an HC order that asked eviction of 2,181 illegal structures along the river

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:35 pm
HC clears way to free Karnaphuli River banks from encroachers

The High Court has cleared the way to evict illegal structures, including the fish unloading centre, to free the Karnaphuli River and adjacent Chaktai and Rajakhali canals in Chattogram from encroachers.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohail on Tuesday dismissed a writ filed against an HC order to evict 2,181 illegal structures from the river banks.

The Sonali Mechanised Fishery Cooperative Society filed the counter-writ petition in 2021 to stay the HC order.  

Advocate Manzil Morshed, president of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), told The Business Standard that as the court dismissed the writ and ordered the eviction of 2,181 illegal structures, there was no obstacle in the eviction of illegal structures, including the fish market, along the banks of the river and canals.

In 2010, the HRPB filed a writ petition in the High Court to stop the encroachment filling and construction of any kind of structure in the Karnaphuli River banks to keep its flow normal.

Later, as per the HC instructions, the Chattogram District Administration conducted a survey in 2014 and identified 2,181 encroachers of the Karnaphuli River and its banks.

But the Chattogram Port Authority leased 147.10 acres of land to Jatiya Matsyajebi Samabay Samity (National Fishermen Cooperative Society) between the Chaktai and Rajakhali canals in 2015 when the writ was under trial.

Sonali Mechanised Fishery Cooperative Society constructs a fish unloading centre on sub-lease from the cooperative society.

In 2016, the High Court directed the government to remove 2,181 illegal structures from the Karnaphuli River banks, hearing the writ petition filed by the HRPB.

In the same year, the then Chattogram Deputy Commissioner identified 147.10 acres of land as part of the river and ordered the association to stop the construction work.

But the association continues to operate the illegal fish unloading centre despite the HC order. In 2018, they also built a cold storage and an ice plant next to the fish unloading centre.

Top News

Karnaphuli / Karnafuli River / High Court / Illegal structures / eviction drive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

12h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

13h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

2h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

3h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

4h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February