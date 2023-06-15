Environmentalists call for creating reservoir-centric eco-park at DIT pond

Environmentalists call for creating reservoir-centric eco-park at DIT pond

Environmentalists call for creating reservoir-centric eco-park at DIT pond

Environmental organisation Nature Loving People (NLP) has demanded that the DIT Pond in Old Dhaka's Gandaria be transformed into a reservoir-centric eco-park.

During a human chain on Thursday demanding the preservation of DIT pond, the organisation also advocated for comprehensive measures to revive the lost ponds and ensure the preservation of the remaining ones within the city.

The organisation thanked the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) for conducting an eviction drive to free the DIT pond from encroachers.

President of NLP Ehsanul Haque Jasim and general secretary Salim Ahmed were present at the human chain. 

Among others, Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumdar, former chairman of the zoology department of Dhaka University; Gulshan Ara Latifa, director of Inter Press Network; pond protection activist Syed Saiful Alam Shobhan and journalist Abdul Gafur Aranya participated in the human chain. 

DIT pond / eco-park

