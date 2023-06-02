Rajshahi city plastered with posters even before symbol allotment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 02:00 pm

Rajshahi city plastered with posters even before symbol allotment

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Rajshahi city plastered with posters even before symbol allotment

The whole of Rajshahi city has been engulfed with posters of the Awami League's mayoral candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton ahead of the city polls, even before the allotment of symbols.

"Some enthusiastic activists put up the posters," said Joint General Secretary zone of Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League Ahsanul Haque Pintu adding, "We are taking necessary actions to address the matter."

Symbols were set to be allotted at 11am Friday (2 June) at the Rajshahi District Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Moreover, the posters and festoons are plastic wrapped and laminated. 

Nowsher Ali, Metropolitan Awami League's vice president, mentioned that none of them were aware of the High Court's ban on hanging polythene-wrapped posters.

"If the polythene-wrapped posters are not hung, the posters will not last," said mayoral candidate Liton.

Delwar Hossain, the returning officer of the election, confirmed that they have been informed of the issue and had already notified the magistrate.

"We will take measures regarding this," he said.

Symbol allotment is underway since 9:30am today in the presence of the returning officer and 11 assistant returning officers.

After the symbol allotment today, the mayoral and councillor candidates will commence their campaigns for securing votes.

Polls to the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will take place with the use of EVMs on 21 June. In total, 352,157 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this year's polls. 

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) / City polls / Mayoral election / laminated poster / Khairuzzaman Liton

