No reports of election irregularities in RCC, SCC polls, voter turnout satisfactory: EC Rasheda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 12:15 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Election Commissioner Begum Rashida Sultana has expressed satisfaction about the overall voting environment in Rajshahi and Sylhet till 10am as both cities went into voting for city corporation polls this morning.

"There have been no reports of election irregularities," she told reporters on Wednesday after monitoring the polls of these two cities through CCTV cameras from the Agargaon election building in the capital.

"We have not received any information about irregularities or chaos from the monitoring cell of the Election Commission.  We are also in contact with the law and order forces deployed in the field. So far, no one reported any incident of anomaly," she briefed the media.

Expressing satisfaction over voter turnout, EC Rasheda said, "Voter turnout has been quite good except for a few centres in Sylhet where it is raining. Other places are doing well however in Rajshahi, the voter presence was very satisfactory."

When asked about issues related to EVM complications, she said no such issue has occurred as of yet except for one in Rajshahi which was fixed at once.

"There are backup machines in case of errors. There is also a technical team ready to deal with it. If a problem arises, we will try to fix it immediately."

