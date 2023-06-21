Rajshahi polls: BNP would have benefited from contesting in election, says AL's Khairuzzaman

Awami League's mayoral candidate in the Rajshahi City Corporation polls, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would have benefitted if they had participated in the elections.

"If BNP participated in the elections, they would have gained insight into the public opinion regarding their support," he told reporters after casting his vote at the Rahshahi Satellite Town High School polling centre at around 9:25am on Wednesday (21 June).

Khairuzzaman Liton said, he is 100% optimistic about winning.

"At least 60% will vote. Voters will vote for me to continue the trend of development," he added.

Khairuzzaman Liton, in response to the question of whether he is uncomfortable with the election environment, said that the polls are being held in a fair and orderly manner.

Jatiya Party mayoral candidate Saiful Islam came to vote at Swapan Atkoshi Government Primary School at 10am. Awami League nominated mayoral candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton came to the same centre 15 minutes later. When he arrived, he hugged Jatiya Party mayoral candidate Saiful Islam Swapan.

Before that, Saiful Islam Swapan said he is dissatisfied with the slow pace of voting in EVMs, but expressed satisfaction with the presence of voters and the law and order situation.

He also said he will accept the election results.