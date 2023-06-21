Rajshahi polls: BNP would have benefited from contesting in election, says AL's Khairuzzaman

Politics

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

Rajshahi polls: BNP would have benefited from contesting in election, says AL's Khairuzzaman

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:19 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Awami League's mayoral candidate in the Rajshahi City Corporation polls, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would have benefitted if they had participated in the elections. 

"If BNP participated in the elections, they would have gained insight into the public opinion regarding their support," he told reporters after casting his vote at the Rahshahi Satellite Town High School polling centre at around 9:25am on Wednesday (21 June). 

Khairuzzaman Liton said, he is 100% optimistic about winning.

"At least 60% will vote. Voters will vote for me to continue the trend of development," he added.

Khairuzzaman Liton, in response to the question of whether he is uncomfortable with the election environment, said that the polls are being held in a fair and orderly manner.

Jatiya Party mayoral candidate Saiful Islam came to vote at Swapan Atkoshi Government Primary School at 10am. Awami League nominated mayoral candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton came to the same centre 15 minutes later. When he arrived, he hugged Jatiya Party mayoral candidate Saiful Islam Swapan. 

Before that, Saiful Islam Swapan said he is dissatisfied with the slow pace of voting in EVMs, but expressed satisfaction with the presence of voters and the law and order situation.

He also said he will accept the election results.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) / Bangladesh / City polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

2h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

42m | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

18h | TBS SPORTS
Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

2h | TBS Stories
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline