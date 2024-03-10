Clashes, gunshots mar two mayoral elections 1 killed in Sonargaon

A young man was shot dead during a clash centring a union parishad by-election in Sonargaon, while mayoral polls to Mymensingh and Cumilla cities ended with clashes and gunfire yesterday.

However, the Election Commission claimed the polls were peaceful.

Tahsin Bahar Suchona, daughter of Cumilla MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, secured victory in the Cumilla city corporation by-polls. Organisational secretary of Cumilla City Awami League, Suchona bagged 48,890 votes defeating Monirul Haque Sakku by 22,993 votes.

In Mymensingh city, former mayor Ikramul Haque was ahead in securing re-election in a closely contested race. Till filling the report at 10:30pm, he bagged 1,34,268 votes in 125 centres out of a total 128. His closest contender Sadekul Haque Khan got 34,325 votes.

In the Cumilla city polls, two people were shot to injuries during a clash between supporters of two candidates at a polling centre. They are under treatment in hospital.

Besides, around 18 clashes were reported in the 231 elections including in City Corporation, municipality, and union parishad held yesterday.

In Narayanganj's Sonargaon, a young man was shot dead and another injured during a clash between supporters of two candidates of Pirojpur union parishad by-polls. The injured, Faruk Bhuiyan, was undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Around 53 were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incidents on the day.

However, while talking to the media at the election building in Agargaon after the voting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal claimed the elections were peaceful.

The CEC said 231 elections, including Mymensingh and Cumilla City Corporations, were held across the country. Most of them were by-polls.

"The election had started peacefully. However, some untoward incidents took place in some places. According to the information, unpleasant incidents occurred in 18 places. Around 53 people were arrested following the incidents."

He claimed, "Till now, the polls were free, fair, and unbiased. We have yet to get any information or allegation that has any influence or intervention on the voting."

Replying to a query on the clash in the Cumilla city by-poll, he said there was a clash and gunfire outside the voting centre.

Two supporters of the horse symbol and a supporter of the bus symbol were allegedly shot and injured near a polling station during Cumilla city by-polls. All three injured are currently undergoing treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Election Commissioner (EC) Anisur Rahman clarified that the clash occurred while individuals were en route to cast their votes, resulting in two injuries. Law enforcement promptly intervened and arrested the perpetrators, ensuring the situation remained under control.

Mymensingh City Corporation, comprising 27 wards and 105 centres across Adarsha Sadar and Sadar Dakshin upazilas, accommodated 336,496 voters during the elections.