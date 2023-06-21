Rajshahi city polls: Woman jailed for trying to influence voter

A woman has been arrested and sent to jail in Rajshahi for trying to influence a voter, said Election Commissioner Begum Rashida Sultana today.

"The woman was influencing voters in the secret room. We found out while monitoring through CCTV and took immediate action," she said while talking to reporters on Wednesday (21 June).

Till now 30% voter turnout has been recorded till 2pm, she added.

EC Begum Rashida Sultana said, the election still going in a free and fair manner.

"There could have been some deviations," she added.

"In a few centres, EVM was working slowly as fingerprints didn't match, the issue is now fixed," the Election Commission official further said.