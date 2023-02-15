Raising question over president election unwarranted: Attorney general

Attorney General (AG) AM Amin Uddin today said raising any question over the election of Md Shahabuddin as the 22nd President of Bangladesh is unwarranted.

"This appointment is totally legal. Raising any question over this is totally unwarranted and none should do this," he told newsmen.

Replying a question on whether the post of president is an office of profit, the attorney general said, "If we go though Articles 48, 66 and 147 of the constitution, we would see that the post of president is not an office of profit. The president is not at all a person appointed in government job."

The Election Commission (EC) on 13 February issued a notification announcing Awami League (AL) nominee Md Shahabuddin as the President of Bangladesh.

According to Presidential Election Act (Act No.27 of 1991) and announcement of the Election Commission, Md Shahabuddin has been elected as the President of Bangladesh, said the notification signed by EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal made the declaration at the Election Commission Office after scrutinizing the nomination paper submitted on Sunday.

