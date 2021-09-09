RAB detains a ‘militant’ from Mohammadpur 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 September, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 11:15 am

Photo: Taken from arrest video
Photo: Taken from arrest video

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a suspected militant from Mohammadpur's Basila area in the capital.  

The arrestee, Emdadul Haque alias Ujjal Master, is allegedly one of the top leaders of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

RAB Legal and Media wing Assistant Director Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Imran Khan told The Business Standard they are yet to disclose any details of the arrested.

RAB officials said at least two people had access to the house and they left Wednesday. 

Ujjwal Master is being interrogated to reveal their whereabouts. 

Earlier, the elite force raided the house after suspecting it to be a militant hideout. The operation started on Thursday morning.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Various types of chemicals, a local made bulletproof jacket, arms and ammunition were seized from the house. 

 

 

