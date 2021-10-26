Karnaphuli Multipurpose MD among 10 arrested

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 11:33 am

Karnaphuli Multipurpose MD among 10 arrested

Representational image. Illustartion: TBS
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 10 officials of Karnaphuli Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited, including its Managing Director Shakil Ahmed, on charges of embezzling crores through fraud.

ANM Imran Uddin Khan, assistant director of RAB's media wing said, "A team of RAB-4 arrested them on Tuesday afternoon from the Nannu Market area of Mirpur-11 in the capital."

Details on their arrest will be provided at a press briefing scheduled at noon today at RAB Media Centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

