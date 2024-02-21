Quader calls for combatting BNP-led communal influence

Quader calls for combatting BNP-led communal influence

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has called for removing the poisonous trees of communal forces led by BNP.

"Communalism is the barrier towards the development of the country. The poisonous tree of communalism has spread its branches under the leadership of BNP. We will uproot this poisonous tree. This is our commitment on this Shaheed Day," he said today (21 February).

The minister was talking to journalists after paying homage to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement by laying a wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar, marking the Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day.

Noting that Ekushey February is the foundation of independent Bangladesh, Quader said the foundation of Bangladesh was laid through the Language Movement of Ekushey February under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After passing various milestones in the struggle for independence, he added that Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech gave direction to all to make the country independent.

He said, "Bangladesh, which became independent on 16 December 1971, has now reached a new height of development and prosperity before the world.

