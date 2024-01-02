Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary

Public transport and cars will be able to ply the streets to facilitate the movement of voters on voting day, said Md Mustafizur Rahman, senior secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said that there will be no ban on buses on regular routes and private cars will be able to operate on the voting day on 7 January.

However, movement of several vehicles, including motorcycles and speedboats, will be restricted, said the senior secretary while speaking as a special guest at the inauguration of the day-long training programme for Executive Magistrates in the 2nd phase at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Tuesday (2 January).

Earlier, in a notification issued by the Road Transport and Highways Department on 31 December, it was said that a 24-hour ban should be imposed on the movement of taxis, pick-ups, microbuses and trucks from 12am on 6 January to 12am on 7 January.