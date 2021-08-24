PSC seeks applications for audio writer for 43rd BCS exams

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sought applications from those who need an audio writer in the 43rd civil service preliminary examination.

Eligible applicants have been asked to submit their applications by 9 September, according to a BPSC circular issued today.

The commission also re-announced the date for the 43rd preliminary examination which was earlier re-scheduled to 29 October.

According to the notification of the 43rd BCS, 1,814 officers will be recruited in different cadres in this BCS. Of these, 300 will be appointed in administration cadre, 100 in police cadre, 25 in foreign cadre, 743 for education cadre, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, and 19 in cooperatives.