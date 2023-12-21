Non-cadre aspirants stage sit-in at Public Service Commission

Bangladesh

UNB
21 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:43 pm

Non-cadre aspirants stage sit-in at Public Service Commission

The 43rd BCS result aspirants have formed a human chain and staged a sit-in program in front of the Public Service Commission (PSC) demanding the re-publication of the non-cadre circular of 43rd BCS increasing the number of non-cadre posts on 21 Dec. Photo: UNB
The 43rd BCS result aspirants have formed a human chain and staged a sit-in program in front of the Public Service Commission (PSC) demanding the re-publication of the non-cadre circular of 43rd BCS increasing the number of non-cadre posts.

They held the programme in front of the PSC in Agargaon in the capital on Thursday. 

More than 200 job seekers took up positions in front of the PSC from 10:30am and chanted slogans demanding separate publication of cadre and non-cadre results, cancellation of current non-cadre circular and re-publishing the circular by increasing the posts.

At that time, many candidates were seen taking up their positions wearing shrouds. 

Earlier on Monday, the result aspirants held a press conference at Maulana Akram Khan Hall of the National Press Club demanding the cancellation of the circular and separate publication of cadre and non-cadre results.

The result aspirants alleged that the meritorious job seekers are losing confidence in the PSC.

The PSC is trying to publish cadre and non-cadre results of the 43rd BCS together. But out of the 1342 posts in the non-cadre circular, only 360 posts are for general candidates where six to seven thousand general candidates will be forced to return empty-handed, they said.

 

