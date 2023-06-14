Complexity in BCS non-cadre recruitment ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:12 pm

Related News

Complexity in BCS non-cadre recruitment ends

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:12 pm
Complexity in BCS non-cadre recruitment ends

The complexity in BCS non-cadre recruitment has finally ended as the government on Wednesday published a gazette notification, paving the way for appointing from the BCS exams the circulars of which did not mention the number of available non-cadre positions.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration replaced several provisions of the previous rules formulated in 2014.

The government for the first time made the rules in 2010 to appoint non-cadre officers from Bangladesh Civil Service exams. In 2014, the rules were revised where publishing details and the number of available non-cadre posts in the circular were made mandatory.

As the Bangladesh Public Service Commission did not mention the numbers since the 34th BCS, there has been a complexity in non-cadre recruitment to posts from grade-9 to grade-12 under government payrolls. The latest gazette notification finally cleared it.

According to the new rules, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission can now fix available non-cadre positions for the previous BCS exams which circulars were published without fixed numbers of non-cadre positions. 

Besides, in the future, every BCS circular will mention the number of non-cadre positions and their grades, according to the notification. Hence, candidates who are interested in non-cadre posts are asked to specify their priorities during applying for BCS exams. 

The commission will be able to increase or decrease the number of non-cadre posts mentioned in the advertisement from time to time for special needs or at the request of the government, it reads. However, the Public Service Commission cannot recommend a candidate for multiple posts.

Top News

BCS / recruitment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

7h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

3h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

6h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

11h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank