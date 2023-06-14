Complexity in BCS non-cadre recruitment ends

The complexity in BCS non-cadre recruitment has finally ended as the government on Wednesday published a gazette notification, paving the way for appointing from the BCS exams the circulars of which did not mention the number of available non-cadre positions.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration replaced several provisions of the previous rules formulated in 2014.

The government for the first time made the rules in 2010 to appoint non-cadre officers from Bangladesh Civil Service exams. In 2014, the rules were revised where publishing details and the number of available non-cadre posts in the circular were made mandatory.

As the Bangladesh Public Service Commission did not mention the numbers since the 34th BCS, there has been a complexity in non-cadre recruitment to posts from grade-9 to grade-12 under government payrolls. The latest gazette notification finally cleared it.

According to the new rules, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission can now fix available non-cadre positions for the previous BCS exams which circulars were published without fixed numbers of non-cadre positions.

Besides, in the future, every BCS circular will mention the number of non-cadre positions and their grades, according to the notification. Hence, candidates who are interested in non-cadre posts are asked to specify their priorities during applying for BCS exams.

The commission will be able to increase or decrease the number of non-cadre posts mentioned in the advertisement from time to time for special needs or at the request of the government, it reads. However, the Public Service Commission cannot recommend a candidate for multiple posts.