PSC postpones 45th BCS written tests

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to postpone the written tests for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service examination, which was scheduled to be held on 27 November.

The announcement came through a notification signed by Ananda Kumar Biswas, the exam controller of PSC, issued on Friday.

PSC held a meeting where the decision to delay the examinations was reached, reads the notification.

The notification stated that the revised schedule for the examination will be made available on the PSC website.