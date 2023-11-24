PSC postpones 45th BCS written tests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 07:05 pm

Related News

PSC postpones 45th BCS written tests

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 07:05 pm
PSC postpones 45th BCS written tests

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to postpone the written tests for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service examination, which was scheduled to be held on 27 November.

The announcement came through a notification signed by Ananda Kumar Biswas, the exam controller of PSC, issued on Friday.

PSC held a meeting where the decision to delay the examinations was reached, reads the notification.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The notification stated that the revised schedule for the examination will be made available on the PSC website. 

Top News

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) / BCS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

7h | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

8h | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

10h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

23h | TBS World
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

2h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

21h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

22h | TBS Economy