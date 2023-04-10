Prothom Alo is enemy of democracy and people: PM Hasina tells parliament

Bangladesh

UNB
10 April, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 03:55 pm

Related News

Prothom Alo is enemy of democracy and people: PM Hasina tells parliament

UNB
10 April, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 03:55 pm
File photo
File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday came down heavily on the Prothom Alo saying that the Bengali language daily is the enemy of her ruling Awami League party, democracy and the people of the country.

"The name of the paper is Prothom Alo (first light), but it lives in darkness. Prothom Alo is the enemy of Awami League, democracy and the people of the country," she told the parliament.

The premier made the remarks, joining the discussion on a motion placed by her in the House, marking the 50 years (Golden Jubilee) of the Bangladesh National Parliament. This was also her valedictory speech in the 22nd session of the current parliament.

She said the newspaper asked a 7-year old child to tell a lie, handing him Tk10. They recorded his remark –-'We want freedom of rice, fish and meat'--- and published it.

"I am very sorry to say that they never want the stability to remain in this country," she said.

Hasina said the newspaper was very glad in 2007 when the emergency was declared and two newspapers got engaged wholeheartedly at that time.

Without mentioning the name, she also criticised the USA saying that the country talks against corruption, but they've been advocating for convicted persons in graft charges.

"They want to bring such a government here, scraping democracy, which would have no democratic existence –-- (that means) undemocratic trend," she said, adding that "some local (so-called) intellectuals who live on selling their intellects obey them."

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Prothom Alo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

3h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

5h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

36m | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

1h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

2h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

3h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka