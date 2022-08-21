Prof Sabrina Flora on life support

Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general (Planning and Development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has been put on life support in a Singapore hospital following critical health conditions.

Spokesperson of the health directorate Professor Dr Nazmul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Sunday (21 August) afternoon.

"Flora has been kept on life support since Saturday (20 August) night," Dr Nazmul Islam said.

"She has been undergoing treatment in a Singapore hospital for last one week. Before that, she was hospitalised in Dhaka for few days," he added.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora is a professor of epidemiology and also public health specialist.

She is the chair of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for Covid-19 Vaccines in Bangladesh.

Flora became a familiar face in Bangladesh at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

She gained fame due to IEDCR's regular news briefings on Covid-19.