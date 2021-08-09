Renowned fashion photographer Chanchal Mahmood on life support

Glitz

UNB
09 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 11:05 am

Related News

Renowned fashion photographer Chanchal Mahmood on life support

The ace photographer suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning and was immediately taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU)

UNB
09 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 11:05 am
Renowned fashion photographer Chanchal Mahmood on life support. Photo: Collected
Renowned fashion photographer Chanchal Mahmood on life support. Photo: Collected

Renowned photographer Chanchal Mahmood, widely considered as one of the most accomplished fashion photographers in the country, has been taken to life support on Sunday at the Labaid Hospital in the capital due to a heart attack.

The ace photographer suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning and was immediately taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU), according to his wife Raina Mahmood, also a renowned photographer.

However, his conditions then slightly improved but got worsened in the afternoon, and then he was put on life support. According to his wife, Mahmood has other health complications including diabetes and a history of 4 previous heart failures.

Several renowned personalities and photographers have since shared the news about the award winning photographer on social media including singer Fahmida Nabi and more.

Chanchal Mahmood is often considered a trendsetter of model and fashion photography in Bangladesh, who has a successful career spanning over more than four decades.

Through his institution 'Chanchal Mahmood Photography', he accelerated professionalism in the industry for the fashion photographers and cine-journalists in Bangladesh.

Several popular film and television actors and models, including Shabnur, Moushumi, Salman Shah, Nobel, Afsana Mimi, Shomi Kaiser, and more, were featured in renowned magazines, newspapers, tabloids, and fashion houses through his charismatic photography.

Currently associated with the Bangladesh Photographic Society, Chanchal Mahmood's photographs have also been exhibited in several photo exhibitions.

fashion photographer / Chanchal Mahmood / Life support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

16h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

16h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets