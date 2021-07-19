Fakir Alamgir on life support

Coronavirus infected folk legend Fakir Alamgir's health condition deteriorated and he has been put on a ventilator on Sunday night, his son Mashuque Alamgir Rajeeb informed UNB.

The singer has been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the United Hospital in the capital from the early hours of Friday.

Rajeeb said, "The health conditions of my father were improved and we were being hopeful for his fast recovery, unfortunately his condition fluctuated and the doctors decided to take him into ventilation on Sunday night".

His oxygen saturation level dropped below 45 percent, however, after undergoing ventilation, his oxygen saturation level is now moving around 90 percent, Rajeeb told UNB.

A medical board was formed and it will move forward with a meeting on Monday morning as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

He informed that according to the doctors, Alamgir's lungs are more than 60 percent infected based on the X-ray reports; however, he is bravely fighting against the odds and responding well to the treatments.

Thanking the government for the support regarding his father's treatment, Rajeeb said, "We are overwhelmed that our honourable Prime Minister and the government has constantly been contacting us, monitoring his condition and assisting with everything required for his treatment. We are truly grateful to the government and hopefully, my father is going to recover soon."

A rumor got spread across social media platforms on Saturday regarding the death of Fakir Alamgir. While talking to UNB, his son has asked for prayers from the fans and admirers of his father, and requested everyone not to spread rumors and incorrect information about his wellbeing.

Fakir Alamgir stepped into the music arena in 1966 and played a vital role during the mass uprising of 1969 as a member of the Kranti Shilpi Gosthi and Gana Shilpi Gosthi. During the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, he joined the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and performed frequently to inspire freedom fighters.

After the independence of the country, Alamgir has played a pivotal role in the development of Bengali pop music alongside Ferdous Wahid, Azam Khan, Pilu Momtaz and others by combining indigenous tunes with western music.

In his illustrious career, several of his songs including "O Sokhina", "Shantahar", "Nelson Mandela", "Naam Tar Chhilo John Henry", "Banglar Comrade Bondhu" became very popular and achieved monumental success.

Fakir Alamgir is the founder of the cultural organization 'Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi' in 1976. He has also served as the president of Gono Sangeet Shamanya Parishad (GSSP)

The government awarded the Ekushey Padak to Fakir Alamgir in 1999 for his significant contribution to music.