Veteran politician Serajul Alam Khan passes away

Veteran politician Serajul Alam Khan passed away today while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

He breathed his last at 2:30pm Friday (9 June) while on life support at the intensive care unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque told The Business Standard.

Serajul Alam Khan started politics while he was in Dhaka College. He was a student of science subjects in the college. His extra-curriculum activities in the college brought him in the lime light of future inherent leadership.

In 1971, just after the independence of Bangladesh Serajul Alam Khan with his vast practical experiences as political activist engaged himself in the "theoretical work" of political science. In this process, he became a visiting professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, USA in 1996.

Quite a few original ideas on politico-administrative models have derived from SAK's books and lectures, which he did in collaboration with another khan, Prof Zillur R. Khan, a distinguished and prominent political scientist, ex-chair and presently Rose-bush Professor in the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, USA.

Some other brilliant economic developmental models for Bangladesh also came from Serajul Alam Khan with the help of Prof Razia Ahmed (BUET) and Mohiuddin Ahmed (researcher and writer).

His political associates and friends generally call Serajul Alam Khan as "Dada". Of late Mr. Khan's politico-economic-administrative models have been termed as "SAK Model".